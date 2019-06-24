Man Utd chief Woodward rejected €230m winger in Pogba swap bid

Ed Woodward has rejected a swap deal which would see Paul Pogba move to PSG in exchange for Neymar, according to a dubious report.

Pogba dropped his biggest hint yet that a summer exit is firmly on the cards by admitting he is looking for a ‘new challenge’.

The Frenchman has been heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford this window, with Serie A giants Juventus reportedly keen on the idea of bringing Pogba back to Turin, while LaLiga giants Real Madrid have also been heavily linked.

Manchester United though for their part are seemingly willing to play hard ball over Pogba’s future, and now a report claims that Woodward has turned down the idea of a player exchange deal.

The Independent claims that French champions Paris Saint-Germain approached the Red Devils about a potential swap deal for Pogba which would see Neymar go the other way.

The Brazilian is facing an uncertain future in Ligue 1, though recent speculation seems to suggest a return to Spain is far more likely than Neymar ending up at Old Trafford.

More fuel was added to the fire on Wednesday when Catalonian paper Mundo Deportivo ran a story claiming Neymar has told PSG: ‘I don’t want to play here any more. I want to return home; I never should have left.’

The player has also been mentioned as target for United in the past, amid claims they will launch a €230million offer for his services.

