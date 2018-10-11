Jose Mourinho reportedly missed out one of his top targets over the summer as Man Utd chiefs refused to pay an extra £3m to land the player.

Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic was one of four players that Mourinho desperately wanted to bring to Old Trafford, but ended up being one of a number of targets that the Red Devils chief missed out on.

But now it’s been revealed by the Evening Standard why the Croatian World Cup star failed to make the move to Manchester.

Inter were prepared to part company with the the 29-year-old for £48million, but the report states that United vice chairman Ed Woodward and other members of the club’s hierarchy were unwilling to go above their £45m valuation of the player.

The report also claims that the club’s board did not consider the attacker to have the necessary star appeal to warrant the higher fee.

The fact that Mourinho missed out on a player he had such a high opinion of for the sake of just £3m is sure to rile the Portuguese tactician further, having also missed out on a trio of central defensive options in Harry Maguire, Toby Alderweireld and Jerome Boateng.

Brazil star Fred was signed for £52million at the start of June, but the only other summer arrivals were £19m teenage defender Diogo Dalot from Porto and back-up keeper Lee Grant, signed from Stoke for £1.5m.

