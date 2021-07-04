Man Utd chiefs torn, as coach of Euro giant demands move for star man

Massimiliano Allegri has asked Juventus to re-sign Paul Pogba from Manchester United following his return to the Serie A giants, according to one report.

Pogba has been with United since they took him back from Juventus in what was then a world-record transfer in 2016. It has not been plain sailing for the France international since then, though. He has sometimes struggled for consistency and it seems the 2018 World Cup winner saves his best football for when he is on international duty.

However, United have got patches of brilliance from him and now are eager to get him to sign a new contract. He only has 12 months left on his current terms, meaning they could lose him for free next year for the second time in his career.

Agent Mino Raiola has previously cast serious doubt on whether Pogba will commit to a new contract at United. But his performances since Raiola’s outburst have been better, showing United why it may be important to keep him around.

However, no new contract has been signed yet, meaning United are still ready to be inundated with offers. According to 90min, the prospect of a return to Juventus is now becoming a serious possibility.

The report claims that Allegri wants to be reunited with Pogba in Turin. The coach recently returned to the club after a couple of years away and wants his former midfielder to do the same.

Half of Pogba’s four seasons with Juventus came when Allegri was in charge during his first spell. The midfielder became one of the world’s best players in that time.

In truth, Juventus are yet to find an effective replacement for Pogba, five years down the line. As they continue to look for a solution, there may be none better than getting the man himself back.

Man Utd still torn over Pogba

Therefore, Allegri has told his superiors that he wants them to bid for Pogba. Juventus plan to accommodate him and could give United a decision to make.

What’s more, there is still a chance that Cristiano Ronaldo could return to Old Trafford as part of a swap. At present, that is just a suggestion and still seems fantastical.

The report adds that Red Devils officials are still split over what the best course of action for Pogba is. A new deal would see him become the club’s highest earner and some are unsure if he justifies that.

Other signings may indicate that Pogba could be shown the door this summer. However, as things stand, he remains a Man Utd player.

But reports have already been surfacing about how they might replace him if he does depart…

