Man Utd chiefs ‘verbally offer’ manager’s job to Carlo Ancelotti – ‘they would take him tomorrow’

A Spanish journalist has made a bombshell claim that Manchester United are considering replacing Erik ten Hag with Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti.

Man Utd have made a disappointing start to the season – picking up just 12 points from eight Premier League games so far – and currently sit in 10th place.

As a result, pressure is mounting on Ten Hag and some pundits have started questioning whether he is the right man to take the Red Devils forward.

The Dutchman did guide his team to League Cup victory last term, but it’s clear that Man Utd’s current form isn’t meeting their fan’s expectations. They have a vital week coming up as they face Sheffield United, FC Copenhagen and Manchester City before the end of this month.

According to Spanish journo Benjamin Lopez, Ancelotti is being eyed as Ten Hag’s potential successor by the Man Utd hierarchy.

Ancelotti is expected to leave Real Madrid at the end of the season, and has been heavily linked with taking the Brazil job in recent months.

The world-renowned coach still hasn’t agreed to take the job yet, however, so a shock return to the Premier League could be on the cards.

Man Utd ‘would take Ancelotti tomorrow’

In his report, Lopez claims that Ancelotti has an offer from Brazil, but he will “remain at Madrid” if he is offered a contract renewal. He also claims a “verbal offer” has been sent to him from Man Utd.

“Ancelotti has two things decided about his future, one is that if they offer him a renewal he will remain at Madrid,” Lopez said via El Chiringuito

“Brazil can put whatever they want on the table, he will stay.”

Lopez continued: “He has a house in Vancouver and his wife is Canadian so he would be delighted with that.

“The last is not an offer in writing but has been sent to him verbally through his agent, it’s from the Premier League and Manchester United. They would take him tomorrow.”

Ancelotti is one of the most accomplished managers in world football, winning 25 major trophies – including a record-breaking four Champions League titles. He also has plenty of experience in the Premier League after stints with Chelsea and Everton.

Ten Hag isn’t on the brink of the sack just yet, but if Man Utd lose to Sheffield United on Saturday, serious questions will have to be asked.

The links to Ancelotti are certainly surprising, but this is something for Red Devils fans to keep an eye on if Ten Hag does get the chop.

