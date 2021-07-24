The representatives of Leon Goretzka have reportedly become frustrated at Bayern Munich over their handling of the midfielder’s contract, amid Manchester United transfer interest.

The 26-year-old moved to the Bundesliga champions from Schalke in 2018 and has consequently become a vital figure. He has provided 25 goals and 27 assists in 112 games, receiving admiring glances from elsewhere as a result. Indeed, United reportedly have eyes on his potential transfer this summer.

They have supposedly offered Goretzka a contract, with his current deal expiring next summer.

But while Bayern are trying to tie the Germany man down to a new agreement, progress on that front has been slow.

So much so that Bild have now claimed that Goretzka’s agents have become ‘irritated’ at the situation. The German newspaper describes the pace of the talks as ‘slow’.

Goretzka’s previous agent, Jorg Neubauer, recently retired. As such, he joined up with Neubauer’s wife, who works alongside highly-rated Bundesliga intermediary Thomas Kroth.

Together, they would like faster progress in the talks, especially given their client has entered the final year of his deal.

Goretzka’s five goals and seven assists in 24 Bundesliga games last term helped him keep his place in his country’s international fold.

He scored one goal at Euro 2020, as Germany lost to England at the last 16 stage.

United’s interest in him comes amid growing uncertainty over Paul Pogba’s future at Old Trafford.

Like Goretzka, his deal runs out next summer but, in contrast, he has given more clarity than his fellow midfielder. Indeed, he has reportedly rejected the Red Devils’ offer of a new contract.

Paris Saint-Germain are looking into a deal, but are £5million short of United’s asking price.

Solskjaer signs new Man Utd contract

Amid the doubt over player’s contracts, United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has resolved his own future.

The Norwegian has signed a new deal until 2024 after showing exciting progression in recent seasons.

The pressure will subsequently ramp up next season, especially with Jadon Sancho arriving to bolster the club’s attack.