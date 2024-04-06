Man Utd, City put on hold as crucial condition emerges for Arsenal, Liverpool target’s transfer decision

Bayern have big decisions to make about Joshua Kimmich and their next manager

Four Premier League clubs are interested in signing Joshua Kimmich from Bayern Munich, but the Bundesliga giants are persuading the midfielder to wait for one thing to happen before any major decision about his future, according to a report.

Kimmich is approaching the final year of his contract with Bayern, which has placed a number of clubs on alert. The versatile Germany international would be a smart pickup if he is available on a cut-price fee in the summer, should Bayern have to sell him.

There have been rumours of Pep Guardiola wanting to reunite with him at Manchester City, although they could face competition from Premier League title rivals Liverpool and Arsenal, as well as neighbours Manchester United.

Now, all of those contenders have learned a crucial condition that will have to be determined before they can try and sign Kimmich.

According to HITC, Bayern have convinced the 29-year-old to wait and see who their next manager is before he decides whether to leave or stay.

Bayern have already announced that they will be parting company with Thomas Tuchel at the end of the season. Options on their shortlist to replace him include Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi and Germany’s Julian Nagelsmann.

The latter already had a spell in charge of Bayern before, so has worked with Kimmich for club and country.

When Bayern sacked Nagelsmann in 2023, Kimmich said: “I can only say that Julian Nagelsmann is an outstanding coach. He’s easily in my top three best coaches.”

Presumably, the prospect of working with him again could make a Bayern stay slightly more appealing for Kimmich. However, it is not a foregone conclusion that Nagelsmann – despite his contract with Germany ending after Euro 2024 – will be the next Bayern manager.

Whoever it is, though, will be a major factor for Kimmich to consider as he plans his own future towards the end of his prime years.

European giants in Kimmich queue

He has played for Bayern since 2015, making 379 appearances. His ability to operate as either a defensive-midfielder or a right-back has earned him plenty of admirers over the years, who may now be sensing a chance to get their hands on him.

The report claims that, other than the four clubs looking to bring him to the Premier League for the first time, Kimmich has also attracted attention from outside Germany with Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain all considering him a potential target.

However, HITC concludes that Kimmich is ‘seriously’ thinking about a move to England.

It is not yet entirely clear what the asking price might be for the former RB Leipzig man, but Bayern will almost certainly be making a useful profit on him if they do have to cash in.

After all, they only paid €8.5m for him nine years ago. Even with 12 months left on his contract, Kimmich is comfortably worthy of a much more significant fee these days.

