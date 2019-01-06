Man Utd clarify why Pogba was missing from Dubai flight

Manchester United have explained why midfielder Paul Pogba was missing from their flight to Dubai on Saturday night.

The France star has not completely recovered from the knock he sustained against Newcastle and stayed back at the club for treatment.

United revealed, however, that the in-form star will eventually join his United teammates in Dubai soon in preparation for the Tottenham game next weekend.

The midfielder has returned to form since the departure of Jose Mourinho and arrival of caretaker chief Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, being named United’s Player of the Month award for December after registering four goals and four assists.

The Red Devils travelled to Dubai after Saturday’s 2-0 FA Cup win over Reading for a training camp ahead of their tough trip to Spurs at Wembley on January 13.

