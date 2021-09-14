Man Utd in clear after overtaking two main transfer rivals for star signing

Manchester United are ahead of their main transfer rivals for the signing of RB Leipzig attacker Dani Olmo, according to a report.

The Red Devils have already begun to enjoy the fruits of a successful summer window on the attacking front. Indeed, Cristiano Ronaldo made an instant impact on his second debut. Meanwhile, Jadon Sancho is growing into his wing role.

Following the arrival of Raphael Varane at centre-back, reports have claimed midfield is now an area of priority.

In particular, defensive midfield looks key, but Olmo is supposedly also on United’s radar.

According to a report via Caught Offside, the Red Devils are ahead of Barcelona and Juventus for the attacking midfielder’s signature.

The Spanish and Italian clubs, respectively, are admirers of Olmo. However, they do not currently have the financial might to challenge United for his signature.

Indeed, earlier reports claimed that Leipzig want €70million (£60million) for their January 2020 signing.

Olmo, who developed in Barca’s youth ranks, moved back to his native Spain from Dinamo Zagreb.

He has three years left on his contract and so Leipzig are in a strong negotiating position over his future.

Last season, he scored seven goals and assisted 12 others in 46 appearances. In fact, he only missed the final two Bundesliga games of the season.

This term, he made his first league appearance in Saturday’s 4-1 defeat to champions Bayern Munich.

Olmo, who is traditionally an attacking midfielder, can also play as a winger or wide forward.

Man Utd star makes decision

Meanwhile, United defender Axel Tuanzebe would reportedly welcome a permanent transfer to Aston Villa.

The centre-back has moved to Villa Park on loan for the season, for the third time in his career.

He supposedly feels happy at the reception he has received from the fans and is already eyeing a more permanent move there.

Indeed, Tuanzebe’s chances of game time at United look slim, with the likes of Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane ahead of him in the Old Trafford pecking order.