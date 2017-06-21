Man Utd cleared over Pogba deal – but it’s bad news for Juventus

Paul Pogba: Not giving up on top four

Manchester United have been cleared of any wrongdoing in the signing of midfielder Paul Pogba – but FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against Juventus.

It emerged last month that the £89.3million world record deal that took Pogba back to Old Trafford was subject of an investigation, with FIFA asking both clubs for their “clarifications of the deal”.

The enquiry was believed to concern who was involved in the transfer and, in the main, amid reports that Pogba’s agent, Mino Raiola, earned £41m from the deal.

“We can confirm that no disciplinary proceedings have been opened against Manchester United,” a FIFA spokesman told ESPN.

“We can confirm that disciplinary proceedings have been opened against Juventus FC. We cannot comment further as proceedings are ongoing.”

It has been alleged FIFA’s interest in the transfer could be related to the issue of third-party ownership, although that has been denied by Raiola.

France midfielder Pogba, 24, is in his second spell at Old Trafford, having left the club for Juventus for £1.5m in 2012.

The France midfielder first joined United from French side Le Havre in acrimonious circumstances in 2009. He returned to the club last summer for a world record fee of 105m euros.

United also agreed to pay Juventus 5m euros (£4.5m) in performance-related bonuses plus other costs, including 5m euros if Pogba signs a new contract.

When they confirmed the transfer, Juventus said the “economic effect” to their club was “about 72.6m euros”.

A book published in Germany last month – The Football Leaks: The Dirty Business of Football – and reproduced in media reports, included what it says is a breakdown of the fee for the France international.

When contacted by the BBC last month, Raiola declined to comment and said the matter was in the hands of his lawyers.