Man Utd cleared to land £100m target as Man City make stance clear

Manchester United have seemingly been given the green light to sign Dortmund starlet Jadon Sancho, if reports are to be believed.

Recent reports in the Mirror suggested that United are facing a £100m-plus tug-of-war with PSG over the signature of young England winger Sancho.

United are said to be ready to stump up the biggest transfer fee ever paid by a Premier League club this summer to make the talented 18-year-old the most expensive English player in the game’s history.

Sancho’s value is now well in excess of £100m — more than the then-world record £89m United paid to re-sign Paul Pogba from Juventus in 2016 and almost double the £53m current highest-priced Englishman Kyle Walker cost in a move to Man City from Tottenham.

There have been rumours that Manchester City have first refusal on their former player this summer, but a report from the Sun seems to hint that they have more of an eye on the cash windfall they would receive if he was sold elsewhere.

Their report claims that the Premier League champions ‘expect to receive around £9.1 million from his initial sale’, but that they also ‘negotiated a 15 per cent sell on clause into the deal’.

The Sun goes on to state that City ‘will be notified if any club meets Dortmund’s asking price’ for Sancho and get the chance to match that bid, rather than a straight up buy-back clause being included in the deal.

City recently sold another academy product in Brahim Diaz to Real Madrid and included a ‘Man Utd clause’ in that deal, meaning they receive 40% of the profit should he ever move to Old Trafford.