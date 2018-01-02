Man Utd cleared to make £54m summer move for Napoli left-back

Manchester United have reportedly been given a huge boost in their pursuit of £54million Napoli left-back Faouzi Ghoulam.

The Serie A club are close to agreeing a £27million fee for Benfica defender Alejandro Grimaldo, who has also been a United target, clearing the way for Jose Mourinho’s men to move for Ghoulam.

Tuttosport claims that once Grimaldo signs, Ghoulam will be given the green light to leave – news that will alert United and Man City, who have been the main suitors for the Algerian.

Indeed City boss Pep Guardiola has been tracking the 26-year-old since Ghoulam impressed in a Champions League clash at the Etihad back in October.

However, the report claims that United are a more likely destination for the full-back, although he will cost the £54m release clause that was inserted in the new five-year deal he signed only last month.

With the player currently sidelined with a serious knee injury, any move would be placed on hold until the summer anyway.

But with Mourinho chasing a new left-back to replace Matteo Darmian and Luke Shaw in that position, Daley Blind has also been tipped to leave Old Trafford.

Converted full-back Ashley Young, who is currently banned, has been first choice in that role but Mourinho wants a specialist over the long-term and Ghoulam appears to be that man.

Darmian has been tipped to return to Italy, while Shaw could link up with his old Southampton boss Mauricio Pochettino at Tottenham and Barcelona are said to be keen on Blind.