Man Utd cleared to make £96m move for hitman tipped to replace Lukaku

Manchester United have been handed a huge boost in their pursuit of a striker with a €110m clause, if the latest reports from Spain are to be believed.

Icardi has been with Inter since 2013, but his time with the Serie A giants could soon be coming to an end, with reports suggesting issues have arisen over a contract renewal with the club.

Don Balon even reported earlier in the month that Icardi is a €110m target for United and Real Madrid, and both sides could launch £99million.

Speaking after Inter’s 0-0 draw with Sassuolo, his wife and agent Wanda Nara issued a defiant response to speculation she is playing hard ball over a new contract.

“Neither Mauro nor I have ever asked for anything, The problem is that I’m always seen as the idiot,” she told Italian TV show Tiki Taka.

“When the club decide it’s the right moment to call us, we’ll answer and sit down with them.

“There’s a real possibility of him staying at Inter for a long time.

“An agreement soon? I’ve received positive signals, so I hope it can be an important week: my phone is on and for me he’ll renew 100 per cent, even if I haven’t talked to anyone yet.”

Don Balon are now the Argentine is not keen on Inter’s ideal of putting a €200m release clause in his new deal as it ties him down too much.

It is certainly a hint that the former Sampdoria star is inviting bids to meet his the current release clause inserted at £96million, which becomes active in the summer transfer window.

Icardi could be an ideal option to replace Romelu Lukaku, who has found himself behind Marcus Rashford in the pecking order at United in recent weeks.

