Manchester United are reported to have chosen their primary and secondary transfer targets this summer as they consider a long-term replacement for David De Gea.

De Gea’s long-term future at Old Trafford is once again in doubt after the club activated the one-year extension to his contract – but with just 12 months remaining on his existing deal there is a growing fear among United’s hierarchy that the Spaniard’s time at the club is drawing to a close.

By his own high standards, De Gea suffered an alarming drop in form this season, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hinting he came close to being axed.

The Spain stopper continues to be linked with Real Madrid, while PSG also remain keen and if he does depart this summer then United will need a ready-made replacement.

And according to the Daily Record, the club has earmarked departing Barcelona goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen as their No 1 option.

The Dutch keeper has been playing second fiddle to Marc-Andre ter Stegen from the Barcelona side and with two years left on his Camp Nou deal it’s understood a fee of around £22million would secure his services.

Cillessen has indeed confirmed he will look to leave Barcelona this summer. In an interview with a Dutch TV station last month, Cillessen said: “First I will go on holiday. And then I hope to have a new club where I can play, because I want to play.”

The former Ajax stopper has been strongly linked with Benfica, but interest from United could make him delay any decision on his future.

United are also in the hunt to sign current Ajax stopper Andre Onana, with the Record also claiming he’s been shortlisted as a Plan B for Cillessen in their hunt for a De Gea replacement.

The Cameroon international, 23, is contracted to the Dutch champions until 2022 and is also valued around the £25m mark by Ajax.

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!