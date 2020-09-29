Manchester United are on the verge of signing Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele for a fee in the region of £50million, according to reports in Spain.

The France international was a major target for the Red Devils last summer but United saw their offer knocked back by Barca.

However, Dembele has failed to live up to his initial price tag of £97m and appears to be on his way.

Indeed, new Barca boss Ronald Koeman has already lined up his replacement in the form of Lyon attacker Memphis Depay.

Koeman has already wielded the Nou Camp axe, with some big Barcelona names allowed to leave. Luis Suarez has joined LaLiga rivals Atletico Madrid, whil Arturo Vidal is now at Inter Milan.

Despite those exits, AS (as cited by Metro) reports that the Catalan side still don’t have the funds to bring in Depay.

To that end they have decided to cash in on United’s Dembele interest to land Depay.

Barca to take big Dembele hit

The report adds that Barcelona are now willing to take a huge hit on Dembele. It claims they will accept a bid in the region between £46m-£54m for the 23-year-old.

Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho had been United’s first choice all summer. However, the Bundesliga have remained firm in their £109m valuation of the England man.

Strong reports on Tuesday evening claimed United had seen a final bid of £91m knocked back by Dortmund.

That fee has led United to pursue other targets, and it would appear that they have struck a deal for Dembele.

The former Dortmund winger has been hampered by injuries since his move to the Nou Camp. However, when fully fit he possesses blistering pace and is more of a natural winger than Mason Greenwood.

Dembele’s arrival is also likely to mean an exit for Dan James, who is being tipped to join Leeds.

