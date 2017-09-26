Influential Man Utd trio close to penning new deals

Manchester United are reportedly close to finalising new contracts for key trio Marouane Fellaini, Marcus Rashford and Ander Herrera.

Both Rashford and Fellaini have emerged as key players for Jose Mourinho this season and the Independent claims they will both be rewarded with new long-term contracts, which the paper expects will be announced ‘some time before the January transfer window’.

The January window is particularly vital as far as Fellaini is concerned; the towering Belgian falling out of contract next summer and technically able to negotiate with overseas clubs from January 1.

But the former Everton man has enjoyed something of a renaissance this season and has become a key figure in Mourinho’s side, where he was even overtaken last season’s Player of the Year, Herrera, in the pecking order.

Herrera has had to endure something of a back seat this season, but Mourinho has told the player his chance will come and remains highly-rated by his manager. With his deal also due to expire next summer, there is also a confidence about the club that the Spaniard too will also agree a new contract.

Rashford, meanwhile, only last year signed a new deal until 2020, but Mourinho also wants to keep such a key player completely happy by rewarding him with an agreement that fully reflects his growing importance in the team.

It was only last week that Phil Neville described Rashford as a potential £150million player and “on the same level” as Kylian Mbappe.

As Mourinho continues to build his squad, he wants players fully focused on the football, so is intent on pre-emptively sorting all such issues before they become a problem and has thereby identified the contract situations of these players as a priority.

News of new contracts for the trio comes on the back of reports last week that United were also ready to open negotiations with David De Gea.