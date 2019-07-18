Man Utd close to offloading £52m flop but future return on the cards

Manchester United midfielder Fred has held ‘positive talks’ with Galatasaray ahead of a potential summer move, a report claims.

The 26-year-old was a big disappointment for United last season as Solskjaer’s men stumbled in sixth in the Premier League.

Fred failed to live up to his £52million price tag after arriving from Shakhtar Donetsk, however Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is a believed to be a fan and is hoping that the central midfielder will get better after 20 starts in all competitions last season.

There have been suggestions that Roma coach Paulo Fonseca wants to be reunited with Fred after managing him while in charge at Shakhtar, but recent reports claim that Solskjaer is willing to give him a chance.

However, Turkish outlet Fotomac (via Sport Witness) are now claiming that the Brazilian is closing in on a move to Galatasaray after holding positive discussions with them.

United are apparently happy to send Fred out on loan for 2019-20 with the potential for him to re-enter the fold next year should he rediscover his best form elsewhere.

The Red Devils continue to be strongly linked with a move for Newcastle’s Sean Longstaff, meaning Solskjaer may already have someone else in mind to help anchor the midfield.

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!