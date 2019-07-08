Manchester United are reportedly making progress in their bids to seal big-money moves for Leicester defender Harry Maguire and Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been strongly tipped to land both players this summer, and Caught Offside reports on Monday that the Red Devils are increasingly confident that the two deals will get done.

At this stage, it still looks as if England star Maguire could cost as much as £85million and while Benfica are asking for £70m for Fernandes, it’s thought that United could land the playmaker for around £53m.

That could potentially mean an outlay of around £138m, although United are also expected to offload players in what is already turning into a busy summer at Old Trafford.

Paul Pogba continues to be linked with a £120m exit, despite heading out to Australia on the club’s pre-season tour, while Romelu Lukaku should fetch around £75m if he completes his expected move to Inter Milan.

Read more: Man Utd will reportedly ask for Vinicius Junior as part of Real Madrid’s latest attempts to lure Paul Pogba to the Bernabeu.

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!