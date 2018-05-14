Man Utd near £40m lynchpin as Mourinho’s first summer signing

Manchester United are reportedly closing in on £40million Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Fred as Jose Mourinho’s first summer signing.

United have been battling with rivals City to land the 25-year-old since before the January transfer window, but the latest reports suggest that Mourinho has come out on top in a bid to land the Brazilian.

According to the Daily Star, United have held discussions with Fred’s representatives in recent weeks – making a big-money switch to Old Trafford all the more likely.

Mourinho is actively looking to strengthen his central midfield area, with Michael Carrick retiring and continued doubts over whether Marouane Fellaini will stay at the club or leave on a free this summer.

Andre Herrera, meanwhile, continues to be linked with a return to Spain, despite being a firm favourite of the Red Devils chief.

Fred, who is fighting for a Brazil squad place for the upcoming World Cup in Russia, fits the bill in what Mourinho is looking for in a central midfield player and also has plenty of Champions League experience.

The former Internacional star arrived at the Ukrainian giants for €15 million in 2013 and has gone on to make almost 100 league appearances for the club.

United, meanwhile, have been given a boost to their hopes of landing Antoine Griezmann this summer after Atletico Madrid revealed their intention not to sell the forward to La Liga rivals Barcelona.

