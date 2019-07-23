Man Utd closing in on £70m deal for dynamic forward

Lille president Gerard Lopez has revealed that the future of winger Nicolas Pepe is close to being decided, with Man Utd reportedly nearing a £70m deal for the player.

The 24-year-old attacker has been linked with a host of top European sides all summer, including United, Liverpool and most recently Serie A side Napoli – having scored 23 goals in 41 appearances last season.

Pepe admitted earlier this year that he was open to a move away from the Ligue 1 club and Lopez has admitted that Lille are preparing for life without the Ivory Coast star.

He told French newspaper La Voix du Nord: “In terms of departures and arrivals, if a player leaves, we will go and get what we need.

“For Nico, it is almost done and he could have left last summer. It is true that there are big offers and big clubs in for him, so I think [he will leave].

“Aside from that, you never know in football.”

Read more: Bruno Fernandes has given little away when questioned about his chances of securing a move to Manchester United from Sporting Lisbon this summer.

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!