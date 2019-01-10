Man Utd coach admits players have a point to prove against Spurs

Manchester United coach Mike Phelan admits his players cannot wait to show Tottenham how much things have changed at the club when the two sides lock horns on Sunday.

United head to Wembley to face Tottenham on the back of five successive wins under caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with the mood at the club far more positive than it had been under previous boss Jose Mourinho.

One of United’s low points of the season was their 3-0 defeat at home to Tottenham back in August, but Mauricio Pochettino’s high-flyers face a very different side this time around.

United fans may have questioned their abysmal performance in Saturday’s FA Cup win over Reading, but Solskjaer’s assistant Phelan says United’s players cannot wait for the chance to express themselves at Wembley and prove their worth on such a big stage.

“Well it’s a big challenge, but every game at Manchester United is a big challenge because it means you have to express yourself in different ways,” said Phelan.

“The players are really looking forward to it, you can tell that from just being around them.

“They understand that this is the stage that they want, they want to play in these huge games and they want to win these huge games.

“They want to be the best players on the football pitch again and we need to encourage that.

“Even though it’s not a cup final, it’s a great occasion being at Wembley, but we need to make sure we perform and have a discipline about us that can get us a strong performance and the result we want.”