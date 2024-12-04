Manchester United are reportedly in a three-way race to sign an Eintracht Frankfurt star – and it’s not striker Omar Marmoush.

A whole host of sides are said to be keeping tabs on the in-form forward but Man Utd are allegedly looking at one of his team-mates instead.

While new head coach Ruben Amorim has been tipped to go back in for some of his Sporting CP aces, reports suggest they are keeping tabs on an up-and-coming Swedish midfielder.

Liverpool have reportedly been leading the charge to try and secure the services of Eintracht’s Hugo Larsson but Arne Slot’s team appear to have competition for the €50m-rated (£41.38m) 20-year-old.

Now, Sky Germany reports that United, Liverpool, and Real Madrid will all ‘compete’ to sign the former Malmo star, whose current contract runs until 2029.

Previous reports, however, state that the German team will want around £70m (€89m) for the youngster’s services, which is likely to put off many potential suitors.

Man Utd eye midfield reinforcements

Prior to United head coach Ruben Amorim replacing the sacked Erik ten Hag, the club had been looking to freshen up their midfield.

While the summer signing of 23-year-old Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain, the Red Devils are looking for more youth in the centre of the park.

They have been trying to shift the high-earning Casemiro, 32, but it has proven difficult to offload the Brazilian in recent transfer windows.

Christian Eriksen, also 32, is into the last year of his current deal and it seems like the Dane’s contract will be allowed to run down in 2025.

Larsson would certainly fit the bill in adding an injection of youth to United’s midfield but whether they move for him is another matter entirely.

Son to Man Utd?

Although United have been targeting players that are 25 and under in the last transfer window or so, a new report has claimed Amorim would be open to signing Tottenham’s Son Heung-min.

The 32-year-old is into the last year of his contract, although Spurs do have an option to extend that an extra 12 months, and is seen as a ‘viable target’ for the Red Devils.

Elsewhere, Portuguese boss Amorim is also reportedly pushing to bring one of his old Sporting CP players to Old Trafford in 2025.

The 39-year-old is said to be keen on bringing Danish midfielder Morten Hjulmand to the Premier League giants but he will not come on the cheap.

Despite having Andre Onana as their first-choice keeper, United have been linked with a move for Napoli stopper Alex Meret.