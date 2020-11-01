Manchester United are reportedly in concrete talks to sign attacking midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu on a free transfer next summer.

According to renowned Sport Bild journalist Christian Falk, United are looking to lure the AC Milan playmaker to Old Trafford as he is out of contract in 2021.

Falk adds that the Red Devils have been interested in Calhanoglu for some time. He also claims the player turned down advances from Juventus, knowing that United were keen on him.

During the week, La Gazzetta Dello Sport reported that the Rossoneri offered Calhanoglu a new contract. They are looking to bolster his current £44,000-a-week deal.

However, the player’s representatives opted to turn it down, with United prepared to offer a five-year deal to bring in the Turkey international.

The 26-year-old made a name for himself at Bayer Leverkusen before linking up with Milan.

He enjoyed an outstanding 2019-20 campaign, scoring 11 goals and adding nine assists in 38 games in all competitions.

That form has carried over to the new season. Calhanoglu has notched four goals and as many assists as Milan sit top of Serie A.

The playmaker has also won 50 caps for Turkey, but United are not the only club keen on signing him.

‘Leading international clubs’, including from Spain, are also monitoring his situation, according to Gazzetta.

Despite the addition of a new attacking midfielder not exactly being a priority for United, it is thought that a free transfer move for Calhanoglu will be too good to turn down for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Doubts over Paul Pogba’s long-term future at Old Trafford also make a move for the Milan star a sensible option.

City beat United to Partizan winger

Partizan Belgrade have officially announced they have sold winger Filip Stevanovic to Manchester City.

The 18-year-old will make the switch to The Etihad in January when the transfer window opens.

Stevanovic is a Serbia under-21 international and City have agreed a fee of around £6m.

Back in August, reports in his native country claimed Man Utd had agreed a deal to sign him and then send him back on loan to Partizan for the season.

According to Republika (via Sport Witness), United were set to sign Stevanovic for €12m. The teenager then spending the 2020-21 season on loan with his current club, Partizan. Read more…