Manchester United are reportedly hoping that a deal for Sporting CP attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes could be completed ‘within the next week’.

Major changes are expected to be made by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this summer after United endured a woeful end to the season as they won just two of their last two games.

With the departure of Ander Herrera on a free transfer and the continued uncertainty surrounding Paul Pogba’s future, midfield would appear to be an area that will be addressed by the Norwegian.

The Red Devils have been linked with moves for a host of names, including the likes of PSG’s Adrien Rabiot, Declan Rice of West Ham and Lyon star Tanguy Ndombele.

However, it would appear that Fernandes looks the most likely to head to Old Trafford, especially if the latest reports are to be believed.

Portuguese newspaper A Bola, via SportWitness, claims that United are ‘ahead’ in the race to sign the 24-year-old and that the club are planning to make a ‘strong proposal’ for him.

It’s also stated that a deal could be ‘secured soon, even within the next week,’.

