Man Utd ‘confident’ they’ll complete ruthless raid on Arsenal after star spotted at Old Trafford

Arsenal have offered a young star a deal to extend his contract beyond the summer, though Manchester United are ‘confident’ of snatching the player who was at Old Trafford for United’s Europa League clash with Rangers, according to a trusted source.

Man Utd secured a vital victory in Europe on Thursday night, with Bruno Fernandes’ late goal breaking Rangers’ hearts. The win puts United on the cusp of qualification for the Last 16 and avoiding the play-off round. However, another storyline regarding transfer matters is emerging from that contest.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, young Arsenal centre-back, Ayden Heaven, was in attendance at Old Trafford for the Rangers tie.

The 18-year-old is out of contract at season’s end and Man Utd are one of three clubs who’ve approached the player.

Eintracht Frankfurt and Barcelona are the others, while Arsenal haven’t given up hope of convincing Heaven to pen fresh term in north London. Indeed, Mikel Arteta’s side have put a contract extension to the youngster.

But according to a fresh update from Romano, Man Utd are ‘confident’ of luring Heaven to Old Trafford in what would be a ruthless raid on Arsenal’s academy.

“Manchester United are confident to bring him to the club despite Eintracht approach and Arsenal new deal proposal,” wrote Romano on X. “He was in attendance at Old Trafford tonight.”

That came after Romano initially broke news of United’s pursuit of Heaven earlier on Thursday.

“Manchester United have made contact to Arsenal for 18 year old talent Ayden Heaven,” stated the reporter.

“Man Utd are leading the race to sign Heaven while Eintracht Frankfurt and Barca have made approaches. Arsenal have also offered new deal.”

Deja vu for Man Utd and Arsenal

Heaven is a left-footed centre-back and has primarily represented Arsenal in the Premier League 2 and UEFA Youth League this season.

However, he did make his senior debut for The Gunners in October when featuring in a 10-minute cameo against Preston in the League Cup.

Heaven has also represented England at youth level, with his most recent caps coming for the Under-19s.

Losing Heaven to Man Utd would be a bitter pill to swallow for Arsenal, not least because it would be the second deal of this kind in quick succession.

United successfully poached striker sensation Chido Obi-Martin last summer and the 17-year-old has operated at better than a goal-per-game in United’s youth ranks so far (nine goals in eight matches).

Latest Man Utd news – Alejandro Garnacho…

In other news, United legend, Rio Ferdinand offered his view into whether Man Utd should keep or sell Alejandro Garnacho.

The winger is heavily linked with a move to Napoli or Chelsea, though did start against Rangers and was roared on by the home crowd throughout the tie.

“I think they [Man Utd fans] were making their feelings very clear. They love him, they sing about him often,” said Ferdinand on TNT Sports.

“One thing he does give you; he puts you on the edge of your seat. He is always direct, but the system is the one thing that goes against him.

“I don’t think you see the best of him in those inside areas. This kid has huge talent and huge ability. I don’t think Garnacho is the one initiating the move.”

Napoli appear to be veering towards signing Karim Adeyemi of Borussia Dortmund instead, though Fabrizio Romano has claimed Chelsea have initiated contact with Man Utd over Garnacho’s signing.

Garnacho is valued around the £60m mark, with some reports claiming United would accept £55m to speed up a sale in order to make vital new signings of their own.