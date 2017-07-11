Man Utd confident of completing £45m-plus deal for Inter star

Manchester United are reportedly confident of completing a deal for Ivan Perisic over the next week, despite still being short of Inter Milan’s asking price for the winger.

The 28-year-old is already said to have agreed personal terms at Old Trafford but agreeing a transfer fee with the Italian giants has proved to be a bigger issue.

United sources have told The Independent, however, that the club are likely to match Inter’s demands for the player and that a fee of between £45-50m will be agreed in due course.

New Inter boss Luciano Spalletti has been trying his best to keep the player and told La Gazzetta dello Sport that the Croatia star has not yet told him he wants to leave.

He said: “There’ll be fewer chances for those players who are distracted, and better opportunities for those who want to stick with Inter,”

“Perisic is an important player for us, we’re counting on him. Let’s see what he has to say, I don’t expect him to say that he wants to leave, that would be bad. We’ll see what his intentions are.

“But it’s just you [the media] who are telling me he wants to go, he’s not said anything to me. But we are Inter and so we can decide to do whatever we want.”

Should a deal for Perisic be completed he will join Victor Lindelof and Romelu Lukaku as United’s latest summer addition, with more players being tipped to arrive before the transfer window closes at the end of August.