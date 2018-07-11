Man Utd confident of winning race to sign Croatia, Real Madrid star

Manchester United are sure they can win the race for Croatia and Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric, according to reports.

The former Tottenham star has been one of the stars of the World Cup as Croatia have reached the last four of the competition, taking on England on Wednesday night for a place in the final.

Modric has won four Champions League titles since his move from Spurs and was involved as they won their latest piece of silverware against Liverpool at the end of last season.

However, his future is reportedly up in the air at the Bernabeu as he has been linked with both former club Tottenham, Liverpool and Manchester United.

And now Transfermarketweb claims that the Red Devils are increasingly sure of their ability to lure Modric back to England.

United have a number of midfield options already with Paul Pogba, Ander Herrera, Maroune Fellaini, Nemanja Matic and new signing Fred to call upon.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has also been heavily linked with a transfer to Old Trafford, which appears to indicate that Jose Mourinho could be after another midfielder despite being well stocked in that area.

Modric’s contract runs out in 2020 and Transfermarketweb continue by saying that Modric is United’s sole focus despite reported interest in other targets.

Real are understood to be ready to offer Modric a new deal but United could intervene by offering a longer term deal.