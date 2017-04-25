Man Utd ‘confident’ on signing £25m Spanish wonderkid

Manchester United are hopeful on concluding a £25million deal for Valencia’s Carlos Soler in the summer.

Jose Mourinho is reportedly keen on adding extra creativity to his midfield ahead of next season and the 20-year-midfielder is one of the Portuguese manager’s top targets.

The Daily Star allege that United’s boss has kept a close eye on Soler over the course of the campaign, with club scouts left impressed by the Spaniard’s performances for struggling Valencia this season.

The report claims Mourinho was first alerted about the midfielder’s potential by super agent Jorge Mendes.

Soler made his debut for Valencia on the 10 December 2016 in their La Liga game against Real Sociedad, coming on to replace Mario Suarez.

Since then, the 20-year-old has enjoyed life in the first team, scoring three times and grabbing one assist in 15 appearances.

Valencia are now working hard to secure their hot prospect to a new bumper long-term contract due to the speculation.

However, Soler currently has a £25million release clause inserted into his contract and that could tempt interested parties to make a move this summer.

And the paper claim Manchester United are hopeful on snapping up the midfielder when the transfer window reopens.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have reportedly made further moves in the transfer market.

According to reports, Mourinho’s men have reached an agreement on Antoine Griezmann, while they have also allegedly made an offer for a Ligue 1 star.