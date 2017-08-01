Man Utd confident that Spanish duo will soon sign new deals

Manchester United are hopeful that Juan Mata and Ander Herrera will soon commit their futures to the club by signing contract extensions.

Both players are out of contract in the summer of 2018, but the club has held positive talks with both players over an extension to their existing deals.

United are especially keen to tie down Herrera, who was named as the club’s 2017 Player of the Year and has been linked with a move to Barcelona, for who his former boss at Athletic Bilbao, Ernesto Valverde, is now boss.

While competition is fierce in United’s midfield – Nemanja Matic becoming the latest addition when he signed in a £38.5million deal on Monday – the duo remain central to Jose Mourinho’s plans, with both players enjoying key roles in the side last season.

Reports claim Herrera, 27, will sign a new deal to 2021, having held positive talks with club officials during the club’s US tour, while Mata, 29, is likely to sign a deal to keep him at Old Trafford until 2020.

Herrera and Mata have both been at the club since arriving in 2014 and have racked up almost 200 league appearances between them.