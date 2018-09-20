Manchester United are ready to rival Barcelona and Tottenham for the signing of a young Dutch midfielder star, a report claims.

Ajax’s Frenkie de Jong is attracting interest from a number of top European clubs, with a recent report stating that Barcelona placed a €30million summer bid to try and land him.

That was according to Goal.com, who in an exclusive claimed that the Catalan giants presented a £27m offer to the Eredivisie side.

In addition, they claim that Barca ‘were willing to let him stay at Ajax on loan for another year’ but that ‘Ajax were not willing to let their prized prospect leave – even for a higher offer’.

De Jong meanwhile told Ziggo Sport that he one day wants to play alongside Lionel Messi.

Spurs are said to have offered €50m (£45million) for the highly-rated midfielder ahead of a potential deal to bring the player to north London in January.

However, The Sun now claims that both Manchester clubs are interested in the 21-year-old, with United having sent scouts to watch De Jong in international action recently.

An Old Trafford source reportedly told the paper: “The club decided to take a look at him as they have been getting rave reviews from elsewhere.

“Jose and the staff like the look of him. He can play in a few different roles and he looks comfortable wherever, which is a big plus.

“The scouts were already sure he is the real deal but his display against France only intensified that belief even further.

“He is a top class talent and it is clear to see why so many of the big teams in the Premier League and around Europe want him.”

The Red Devils are weighing up a January move, and believe that their strong relationship with the Eredivisie giants could give them an advantage.

United legend Edwin van der Sar is the current CEO at Ajax, while Daley Blind was sold back to the Amsterdam club during the summer.

