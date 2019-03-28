Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been named Manchester United manager on a permanent basis, after he agreed a lucrative contract to succeed Jose Mourinho.

Solskjaer has brought the feel-good factor back to Old Trafford, winning 14 of his 19 matches in charge and steering the club into the quarter-finals of the Champions League following an impressive victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the round of 16.

The Norwegian is thought to have signed a three-year contract at United, taking him through to the summer of 2022 after the Red Devils agreed to pay the £7.2million exit clause that existed in his contract with Molde.

Solskjaer is thought to have agreed a deal worth £7.5million a year – around half the salary Mourinho was earning at Old Trafford – though the contract is also likely to include bonus clauses related to United’s position in the Premier League table and whether they win any silverware.

Ole’s at the wheel! We can confirm that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been appointed as #MUFC manager. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 28, 2019

The former United striker, who is adored by United’s fans and had always made his intentions of a permanent stay clear, and told the club’s official website: “From the first day I arrived, I felt at home at this special club.

“It was an honour to be a Manchester United player, and then to start my coaching career here. The last few months have been a fantastic experience and I want to thank all of the coaches, players and staff for the work we’ve done so far.

“This is the job that I always dreamed of doing and I’m beyond excited to have the chance to lead the club long-term and hopefully deliver the continued success that our amazing fans deserve.”

Solskjaer’s former United teammate Peter Schmeichel tweeted: “Congratulations my friend, it is well deserved. Up and onwards lets chase some trophies.”

Former United defender Gary Neville welcomed the appointment and urged the club to back the new full-time boss financially.

“I’m delighted for Ole,” Neville tweeted. “I didn’t think this would happen when he was appointed. However the results and spirit in the club have been incredible since he arrived and he deserves it. He now needs support in the transfer market in terms of finance and the right resource!”

I’m delighted for Ole . I didn’t think this would happen when he was appointed . However the results and spirit in the club have been incredible since he arrived and he deserves it. He now needs support in the transfer market in terms of finance and the right resource! ❤️👹 — Gary Neville (@GNev2) March 28, 2019

Rio Ferdinand tweeted: “Yessss Ole is officially at The Wheel… Signed, Sealed, Delivered! Manager of @ManUtd! I hope my Thank You is in post Ole.”

Solskjaer has also proved immensely popular among a number of United stars, who have all clearly enjoyed the new lease of life the Norwegian has provided both them and the club.

United midfielder Nemanja Matic said: “I think he’s a great manager. I will be happy if he stays and I hope he will.

“But you have to say also that with Mike [Phelan], Michael [Carrick] and Kieran [McKenna], they work very well together. It’s not only Ole.”

Victor Lindelof added: “Since he arrived, he and the staff around him have been talking lots in training about the things we want to improve and how we want to play.

“That’s very important for a player to know exactly what your coach wants. Then it’s easier to go out on the pitch and do that. It’s always good to have a structure and a plan you’re working towards.

“He knows the club very well and that was one of the first things he said to us; identity might be a good word to use, but I think he’s been very clear what he wants from us and what type of football he wants us to play.

“He spoke to me and told me to do the things that I’m good at, to show my abilities and to express myself on the pitch. That was very nice to hear.”

Lindelof continued: ‘If he gets the job, I will be pleased.

“It’s not my job to decide in the end but, of course, I’m very happy with the things that he has done since he’s arrived. I have nothing bad to say about him.

“He’s a legend of the club so he knows everything about being here as a player. When he speaks you always listen. He knows what he’s talking about because he has been through it all. That’s also a very good thing to have.”