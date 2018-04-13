Man Utd consider alternatives as key target’s value soars to €150m

Lazio president Claudio Lotito is ready to play hardball with Manchester United over their wish to sign Sergej Milinkovic-Savic this summer.

United boss Jose Mourinho is thought to have identified the young Serbian as the No 1 target and long-term successor to Michael Carrick in their midfield.

But with Juventus, PSG and Real Madrid also reportedly keen on the player, reports claim United have been told that they must pay €150m to secure the signing of Lazio star.

According to Italian outlet Sport Mediaset, an offer of around €70m has already been lodged for the 23-year-old, with his fee expected to reach around €100m.

However, it’s now suggested Lotito is ready to fight tooth and nail to keep Milinkovic-Savic and has told interested clubs they must pay €150m to sign the Serbia international.

While United may have no issue spending up to €100million on the player, the additional costs surrounding the player may force Ed Woodward and co into a rethink, with Nice’s Jean-Michael Seri and Jorginho of Napoli also mentioned as possible targets.

Milinkovic-Savic however recently insisted that he is not contemplating his future at the current time.

He told zurnal.rs: “Everyone is telling their own version, but I’m not thinking about my future at all. I was thinking about how to get back on the pitch as soon as possible.

“Now that I have recovered I can concentrate on what is important: my performance and results with Lazio.

“The current situation makes me realise that I do not have to think about other options. I am concentrating on my current club and our goal of qualifying for the Champions League ”

The best United news direct to your Facebook timeline: Like our dedicated Manchester Utd Facebook page.