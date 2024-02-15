Man Utd consider Chelsea hijack and imminent offer with Ashworth approval for key Brighton figure

Dan Ashworth has identified someone he wants Man Utd to recruit from Brighton

Manchester United have sounded out Brighton head of recruitment Sam Jewell, who is also of interest to Chelsea, TEAMtalk sources have confirmed.

Man Utd are looking at a potential hijack of Chelsea’s approach for Jewell and TEAMtalk has been told there is a real potential for both clubs to make offers for him over the coming weeks.

Chelsea, after already taking Paul Winstanley from Brighton in November 2022, want Jewell – who is 34 years old – to lead their worldwide talent finding and be the head of their transfer negotiations.

Man Utd also want him for their new recruitment team after Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s investment into the club and assumption of control of their footballing operations.

The new-look Man Utd transfer staff would ideally be headed up by Dan Ashworth, who is currently with Newcastle United but believed to be keen on accepting the role in Manchester.

Ashworth would be keen to work with Jewell – who is the son of former Wigan Athletic manager Paul Jewell – after they previously shared time at Brighton.

Ashworth could reunite with Jewell at Man Utd

Brighton have developed a track record as one of the best talent-spotting clubs in the Premier League in recent years, which has enabled them to sell on many stars for huge profits, without hindering their progress towards becoming a European-qualifying outfit.

Jewell has worked for Brighton since 2016, excelling as a scout and eventually succeeding Winstanley into his current role.

Ashworth crossed paths with Jewell in a more senior role as Brighton’s technical director between 2019 and 2022.

During that timeframe, players like Evan Ferguson, Kaoru Mitoma, Leandro Trossard and Moises Caicedo came to the club and established themselves as being more valuable than the fees the Seagulls had signed them for.

Trossard and Caicedo have since been bought by Arsenal and Chelsea for significant money, for example.

Now, elite clubs are looking at the people behind Brighton’s success stories in the transfer market as they aim to get a head start with their recruitment.

