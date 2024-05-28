Man Utd consider damaging Chelsea raid with ruthless Ratcliffe frustrated over alternative deal

Manchester United have hit a snag in their pursuit of Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite and could soon begin talks for a Chelsea star instead, according to a report.

Man Utd part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has identified defence as an area which needs boosting this summer. He has resultantly earmarked Branthwaite, Jean-Clair Todibo and Gleison Bremer as potential candidates to replace the departing Raphael Varane, as TEAMtalk revealed on Monday.

Branthwaite has been at the top of Ratcliffe and Man Utd’s wish list for several months now. The left-footed centre-back is both young and English, which fits right into INEOS’ recruitment strategy.

Were Man Utd to sign him, then he would likely form a vital part of their backline for years to come. But even if Branthwaite struggled at Old Trafford, then he would still hold some resale value.

Everton may be in financial difficulty, but it will not be easy to snare the 21-year-old. As per an update from the Daily Star, Everton still want a huge £80million before letting their prized asset leave.

Ratcliffe, though, values Branthwaite at around the £60m mark. The INEOS owner is concerned that Everton will look to ‘exploit Man Utd’s wealth’. As such, he is ready to walk away from negotiations in the near future if Everton do not lower their demands.

The report backs up TEAMtalk’s information about Juventus star Bremer being on Man Utd’s shortlist. It also adds two other names to the mix.

The first is Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi, who was affected by a serious knee injury this season but still remains a highly rated defender.

Man Utd transfers: Shock Chelsea deal considered

The second, surprisingly, is Chelsea’s Levi Colwill. Both Guehi and Colwill can provide exactly what INEOS want, as they are young and can help Man Utd form a new British core – just like Branthwaite.

It would be a real signal of intent from Ratcliffe and Man Utd if they raided Chelsea for Colwill. The 21-year-old centre-half, who can also operate at left-back, is one of Chelsea’s biggest talents.

After shining on loan at Brighton last season, Colwill returned to Stamford Bridge last summer and became a key player for ex-Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino prior to a toe injury which disrupted his campaign from March onwards.

Colwill is now back to full fitness and Chelsea’s new manager, which looks set to be Enzo Maresca, will be hoping to utilise him next season.

But Chelsea could now have to fend off Man Utd to keep the Southampton-born star in West London.

It will be interesting to see how much Chelsea quote Man Utd at, should the Red Devils come searching for Colwill. Chelsea chiefs rate Colwill incredibly highly, while his contract runs until June 2029.

Due to these factors, Man Utd may also have to pay big money for Colwill, just like they are being told to do for Branthwaite.

