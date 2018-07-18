Man Utd consider options after learning cost of Portuguese playmaker

Manchester United have been told that Goncalo Guedes would cost €80m if Jose Mourinho’s side were to try and sign the Portugal playmaker.

According to Don Balon, United boss Mourinho has turned his attention towards the PSG star after repeatedly hitting a brick wall in his efforts to prise Sergej Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio.

But he has had far more luck with his efforts to bring in Guedes, with PSG reported to have told United the player can leave for if someone matches their €80million (£71m) for the playmaker.

Guedes spent last season on loan in LaLiga with Valencia and had been expected to make a permanent switch to the Mestalla.

However, Valencia have been stalling on paying PSG’s asking price and that has allowed United to step in.

The 21-year-old is represented by Jorge Mendes, who is also Mourinho’s agent, giving United an additional advantage should they pursue a deal.

Mourinho has long tracked the player and has followed his countryman since his days in Portugal with Benfica.

PSG are eager to offload their fringe stars due to their FFP stipulations, but are keen to keep hold of their crown jewels such as Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

Meanwhile, PSG look set to beat United to the signing of another of Mourinho’s long-term targets in Juventus defender Alex Sandro.

