Man Utd consider sale as Milan launch shock move for £30m star

Manchester United are reportedly said to be giving serious consideration to an approach from AC Milan over a £30million summer transfer for Ander Herrera.

The Spanish star was one of the mainstays of Jose Mourinho’s side in the Portuguese coach’s first season at Old Trafford as United claimed glory in the Europa League and EFL Cup.

But the former Athletic Bilbao star has endured a harder time this season and has slipped well down Mourinho’s pecking order for places in the midfield.

Despite being highly-regarded by his manager, Herrera has made just eight Premier League starts this season and now Tuttosport claims Milan are keen to take the player to Italy.

And according to the Italian paper, officials at Manchester United have reportedly told Milan it would take a bid of £30million to prise the player away from Old Trafford in the summer, given that by then Herrera will have just 12 months remaining on his current contract.

Last year, former Italy prime minister Silvio Berlusconi sold the Italian club in a deal worth over £650m to Rossoneri Sport Investment Lux.

And the club’s new investors have spent over £200million to try and re-create the glory days at Milan.

It’s believed new Rossoneri manager Gennaro Gattuso sees Herrera as a major summer target and he believes the club can tempt both the player to move and United to sell.

Herrera missed United’s 1-0 defeat to Newcastle at the weekend and after the game Mourinho revealed that the midfielder was nursing a muscular injury.

“Both [Herrera and Rashford] are injured,” Mourinho said.

“I don’t think [they will be back soon], but let’s wait a little bit.

The best United news direct to your Facebook timeline: Like our dedicated Manchester Utd Facebook page.

“When it’s little tweaks in muscles you never know until you know for sure, but it’s not possible for them to play [at the moment].”

United are back in action this weekend when they tackle Huddersfield in the FA Cup 5th round, while they face Sevilla in the last 16 of the Champions League next Wednesday.