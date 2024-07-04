Manchester United are one of two Premier League sides weighing up a mind-boggling move for a player Tottenham are more than happy to offload, according to a report.

The expectation in north London is Tottenham will offload far more players than they sign this summer. Spurs aim to cut their bloated squad down to size and the likes of Ryan Sessegnon, Ivan Perisic, Eric Dier and Japhet Tanganga have all left as free agents. Tottenham also mutually agreed to terminate Tanguy Ndombele’s contract despite his deal having one year remaining.

To help boost the club’s spending power, permanent sales are being sought for Djed Spence, Emerson Royal, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Giovani Lo Celso, to name just four.

Spence’s permanent switch to Genoa has collapsed, though AC Milan have made fresh contact over the signing of Emerson Royal.

Another full-back Spurs hope to shift is Sergio Reguilon. The 27-year-old has entered the final year of his contract with Tottenham and given the emergence of Destiny Udogie, is now surplus to requirements.

Reguilon spent last season out on loan at Manchester United before going on to join Brentford in January.

Man Utd’s surprise move came at a time when their left-back ranks were decimated by injury. Reguilon joined on a season-long loan that contained a break-clause Man Utd could trigger in January.

Reguilon was solid if not spectacular during his brief spell with United, though the club did go on to activate their break-clause.

The Spaniard has since returned to north London where a more permanent exit is now being sought. According to a remarkable report from Spanish outlet AS, Reguilon could wind up back at Old Trafford.

Man Utd, West Ham want Sergio Reguilon

They state the Red Devils are one of two Premier League sides showing interest in signing the left-back.

The other is West Ham who are managed by Julen Lopetegui. The 57-year-old knows Reguilon well through their shared time together at Real Madrid and then Sevilla.

Only a permanent move would make sense for Spurs given Reguilon is due to become a free agent in 12 months’ time.

A loan with an obligation to buy could suffice, though all that would do is delay the paying of the fee by a year which serves no purpose for Tottenham in the present.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has declared Man Utd WILL make a signing at left-back this summer. Luke Shaw struggled mightily with injuries last season, as did Tyrell Malacia whose long-term future at the club is unclear.

The end result saw Diogo Dalot, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and even Victor Lindelof tasked with deputising at left-back last season.

Reguilon to Man Utd would be a major surprise

Nonetheless, a Man Utd move would still come as a major shock given how eager the club were to cut Reguilon loose at the first opportunity last January.

Another factor going against the move is Reguilon’s age being above the age range United are targeting in the new Ratcliffe-led era.

The Red Devils are primarily seeking to sign players in their early-mid 20s, as evidenced by the higher profile targets they’re currently pursuing.

Indeed, Jarrad Branthwaite (21), Matthijs De Ligt (24), Manuel Ugarte (23) and Joshua Zirkzee (23) are all far younger than Reguilon (27).

