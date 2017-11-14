Man Utd considering gamble over key star’s return to action

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is closing in on a return to action, although Saturday night’s trip to Newcastle may come too soon.

Pogba has been sidelined for nine weeks, missing United’s last 12 games after suffering a torn hamstring in the Champions League win over Basle on September 12.

The France star returned to Carrington last month to step up his rehabilitation, after spending weeks in Miami recuperating, and spent time last week training with the club’s reserves, encountering having no issues.

United chief Jose Mourinho is desperate to get Pogba back into his line-up, but does not want to compromise the player’s fitness by bringing him back too soon and may wait until the home game against Brighton on November 25, according to the report in The Telegraph.

The Red Devils have fallen eight points behind Premier League leaders Man City since Pogba has been out and the 24-year-old’s absence seems to have affected the form of both Romelu Lukaku and Henrikh Mkhitaryan – given how well the trio were combining in the opening stages of the new season.

Pogba has kept himself busy while he has been on the sidelines. On Friday night he was in Paris to watch his international team-mates beat Wales and on Sunday he attended the MTV European Music Awards in London.

