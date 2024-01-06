Man Utd considering mind-boggling Tottenham raid, as ‘open channel’ to Daniel Levy sees crazy transfer chances soar

Manchester United could utilise their ‘open channel’ with Tottenham to pull off a bizarre transfer despite terminating Sergio Reguilon’s loan deal just a few days ago, according to a stunning report.

Reguilon joined the Red Devils during the summer window at a time when Man Utd were decimated in the left-back position. Both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia were sidelined with injuries, while Erik ten Hag did not have faith youngsters Alvaro Fernandez or Brandon Williams could make the step up. The pair were ultimately loaned out to Granada and Ipswich Town respectively.

Reguilon’s loan deal contained a break clause which Man Utd could activate at the halfway mark. The idea there would be to free up a loan spot by the time Shaw and Malacia had returned to fitness.

Man Utd activated the clause on January 2, and the Daily Mail subsequently reported Reguilon has quickly been put up for sale by Tottenham.

Yet despite United’s transfer budget being extremely tight prior to any player sales, the club continue to draw curious links with signing a new left-back. That’s despite the fact they saw fit to send Reguilon back to north London.

Indeed, a move teenage wonderkid, Oscar Zambrano, is believed to be on United’s mind.

Signing the 19-year-old directly from Ecuadorian side LDU Quito could be viewed as United getting ahead of the game, much in the same way Brighton have famously done when buying straight from South America (Pervis Estupinan, Moises Caicedo, Alexis Mac Allister, Julio Enciso etc)

But according to the Independent’s Miguel Delaney, Man Utd have a more readymade option in their crosshairs.

Writing in his newsletter, Delaney remarkably revealed Man Utd’s ‘open channel’ with Tottenham has raised the prospect of signing Ryan Sessegnon.

‘Along the same lines, there will be no purchases until after sales are made due to Profit and Sustainability concerns,’ wrote Delaney (as cited by TBRFootball)

‘They may need a full-back to replace Sergio Reguilon and that open channel to Tottenham Hotspur has raised the prospect of Ryan Sessegnon.’

Sessegnon raid a head-scratcher for several reasons

Such a move would be bizarre on many levels, not least because Man Utd have only just shipped a left-back in Reguilon back to Spurs.

Furthermore, Sessegnon has only just returned from an 11-month lay-off through injury when making his first appearance since last February during the 1-0 FA Cup victory over Burnley on Friday night.

The fact United’s budget is razor thin also adds to the growing list of reasons why a Sessegnon raid would be baffling.

Indeed, in the event United are able to make signings this month, landing a striker and/or centre-back are understood to be the priorities.

Finally, with Ben Davies suffering a hamstring injury against Burnley, Ivan Perisic a long-term absentee and Reguilon put up for sale, Sessegnon may actually be Destiuy Udogie’s primary back-up right now.

All in all, a Man Utd move for Ryan Sessegnon does not appear to have much going for it.

