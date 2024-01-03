Manchester United have reached out to the representatives of Ederson as they consider a January move for the Atalanta midfielder, while Liverpool are linked once again with Manu Kone – all in Wednesday’s European transfer gossip.

EDERSON BEING MONITORED BY MAN UTD

Manchester United might make an approach for Atalanta midfielder Ederson, according to Goal Brasil.

Ederson has made a name for himself in Serie A, initially with Salernitana but now with Atalanta. Recognition of the 24-year-old’s abilities is growing and there have been links with a move to the Premier League.

Goal claims Man Utd could make an offer for Ederson during the current transfer window after deciding they need a midfield reinforcement who can help them this season.

Man Utd are said to have discussed the merits of moving for Ederson internally and now must decide whether or not to open talks with Atalanta.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s side want to make a profit on the €15m they paid Salernitana for Ederson in the summer of 2022, although it is not clear by how much.

The report also suggests Man Utd have reached out to Ederson’s entourage to get the ball rolling for personal terms.

More developments – such as Man Utd making an offer to Atalanta, who have Ederson under contract until 2026 – could follow in the coming days if Goal is to be believed.

The 24-year-old has played in all of Atalanta’s Serie A matches so far this season, scoring four goals from 18 appearances.

Taking the Europa League into account as well, Ederson has scored five goals from 23 appearances in total this season.

Overall, Ederson has now amassed more appearances for Atalanta (60) than any of his previous clubs. But if Man Utd are serious about giving him his first Premier League opportunity, he might not be in Italy for much longer.

Man Utd’s central midfield options currently include Casemiro, Scott McTominay, Christian Eriksen, Kobbie Mainoo and Sofyan Amrabat, as well as the slightly more attack-minded Bruno Fernandes, Mason Mount and Hannibal Mejbri.

Amrabat has not quite lived up to expectations since joining from Fiorentina on loan, nor has Mount after his permanent move from Chelsea.

LIVERPOOL MAKE STRONG RETURN FOR KONE

Liverpool are providing strong competition to Juventus for Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Manu Kone. (Tutto Juve)

Nantes have decided to terminate Marquinhos’ loan deal from Arsenal due to his desire to play in the CONMEBOL pre-Olympic competition. (L’Equipe)

Thilo Kehrer will undergo a medical with Monaco on Wednesday ahead of a €500k loan from West Ham with an €11m option to buy. (L’Equipe)

Man Utd are battling Bayern Munich for Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy. (Fussball Transfers)

Leeds United are rivalling Hull City for the signing of Spezia goalkeeper Bartlomiej Dragowski. (Il Secolo XIX)

WEST HAM AND NEWCASTLE JOIN RACE FOR DIA

West Ham are willing to pay €16m for Salernitana striker Boulaye Dia. (Il Mattino)

Newcastle have also joined the race for Dia after Wolves went too low with their opening offers. (Tutto Salernitana)

Arsenal will not let AC Milan take Takehiro Tomiyasu or Jakub Kiwior on loan in January. (Gazzetta Dello Sport)

To immediately resolve their defensive crisis, Milan have recalled Matteo Gabbia from a loan spell at Villarreal. (Official)

Erik ten Hag has blocked Hannibal Mejbri from leaving Man Utd on loan. (Radio Mosaique FM)

MAN CITY TALENT SPOTTERS FIND NEW ATTACKER

Ecuadorian attacking prospect Allen Obando is being observed by the City Football Group, PSG, Monaco and Borussia Dortmund. (L’Equipe)

Wolves winger Goncalo Guedes, currently on loan at Benfica, is keen on switching to Villarreal. (Record)

Meanwhile, Benfica have agreed an €18m deal to sign Santos striker Marcos Leonardo. (Fabrizio Romano)

Inter have all but sealed the signing of Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski for when his contract expires in the summer. (Corriere Dello Sport)

The Nerazzurri have also scheduled a medical for Club Brugge wing-back Tajon Buchanan on Thursday. (Gazzetta Dello Sport)

SPURS, EVERTON AND PALACE DEFENDERS ON ROMA RADAR

Roma hope Genoa pursuing their own recent target Leonardo Bonucci will allow Radu Dragusin to join Tottenham, who could then let Jose Mourinho reunite with Eric Dier. (Calciomercato)

Genoa have rejected a bid by Napoli for Dragusin. (Corriere Dello Sport)

Meanwhile, Everton defender Ben Godfrey is becoming another serious target for Roma, as could Crystal Palace’s Rob Holding. (Corriere Dello Sport)

Salernitana full-back Pasquale Mazzocchi has completed a medical with Napoli. (Gianluca Di Marzio)

Monaco have sold Gelson Martins to Olympiacos despite recent links with Nottingham Forest. (Official)