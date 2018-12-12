Man Utd considering shock move for promising Middlesbrough teen

Manchester United are considering a January move for a Middlesbrough star, according to the latest reports.

Despite being in and out of the side under Tony Pulis so far this season, Marcus Tavernier has reportedly caught the eye of Jose Mourinho.

It was expected that 19-year-old would be allowed to leave Boro on-loan during the summer transfer window, despite the club thinking very highly of him.

A number of Championship clubs such as Birmingham, Bolton and Ipswich had shown interest in the teenager, who has been capped by England’s Under-19s.

However, according to MailOnline, Manchester United scouts have been keeping a close eye on Tavernier in recent weeks.

Mourinho is apparently keen on adding quality young players to his U23 squad at Old Trafford, with Tavernier having already been invited to train with Gareth Southgate’s senior squad.

A report from The Sun suggested that Marcus Rashford is being eyed by Italian giants AC Milan, and Tavernier could be seen as a possible replacement.