Manchester United are giving consideration to a risky move for a high profile Chelsea player the Blues are willing to sell, and TEAMtalk has learned how big of a fee is required to unlock the shock deal.

Man Utd’s summer window is heating up, with the Red Devils primed to oversee several arrivals and exits over the coming weeks.

Regarding ethe outgoings, United have agreed to sell Donny van de Beek to Girona in a highly incentivised deal. Marseille have bid for Mason Greenwood and the French side are the winger’s preferred destination.

Elsewhere, bids and solutions are being sought for Harry Maguire, Casemiro and Jadon Sancho. Casemiro is in discussions over a move to Saudi Arabia, while Juventus are keen to sign Sancho as their replacement for Federico Chiesa who’ll be sold this window.

On the arrivals front, Man Utd are targeting additions at centre-back, in central midfield and at striker.

However, a new left-back is also under consideration, with transfer guru Fabrizio Romano previously declaring Man Utd WILL sign a new left-back this window.

Left-back proved a problem position for Erik ten Hag last term primarily due to injury. Luke Shaw missed the bulk of the season, while Tyrell Malacia didn’t play a single game.

The end result saw Diogo Dalot, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and even Victor Lindelof deputise in the position. The injuries and mass upheaval played a major part in Man Utd struggling so mightily at the back.

The profile of player United are targeting in the Sir Jim Ratcliffe era is early-mid 20s. Long gone are the days of ‘Hollywood’ signings of ageing stars at the tail-end of their careers.

But according to a fresh update from the Daily Mail, Man Utd are giving consideration to taking a gamble on Chelsea’s Ben Chilwell.

Man Utd weighing up Chilwell raid; Chelsea open to selling

The Mail stated: ‘Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell is also among the options they are considering as they look for competition for Luke Shaw.’

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed on July 3 that Chilwell, 27, is a player Chelsea are open to selling this summer.

Enzo Maresca is understood to favour Marc Cucurella between the pair. Chelsea have also wrapped up a £12m deal to sign Basel defender Renato Veiga who plays either left centre-back or left-back.

As such, the Blues would accept the right offer for Chilwell if one were tabled. To that end, we’ve been told Chelsea would want £50m-plus before waving goodbye to the 21-cap England international.

Chilwell signing could cause more problems than it solves

Such a move would not be without risk for Man Utd, not least because Chilwell’s career has been ravaged by injury of late.

Chilwell was limited to just seven Premier League appearances in the 2021/22 campaign and just 13 outings in the most recent 2023/24 season.

Given Luke Shaw has also been troubled by injuries in recent years, signing an injury-prone player to cover for another injury-prone star could prove disastrous if Ten Hag endures long stretches where both players are on the treatment table.

In any case, as the Mail stated Man Utd’s interest is in its infancy and no talks over the move have taken place just yet.

Man Utd closing in on two big signings

Elsewhere, Man Utd are closing in on the dual signing of Juventus centre-back Matthijs De Ligt and Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee.

United have struck agreements on personal terms with both players and work is now underway over agreeing deals with Juventus and Bologna.

Juventus are demanding upwards of €50m for De Ligt. Zirkzee can move for €40m and Man Utd are deciding whether to activate the striker’s release clause or put a structured deal (also worth €40m) to Bologna. The latter approach would mean Man Utd don’t have to pay the full fee up front and in full.

AC Milan were the biggest competition Man Utd faced in the race for Zirkzee, though they have since pulled the plug on their pursuit.

