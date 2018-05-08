Man Utd eyeing £70m move for Liverpool target as De Gea insurance

Manchester United are reportedly looking at goalkeeping targets despite insisting that No.1 David De Gea is going nowhere this summer.

The Red Devils have insisted for some time that De Gea is not for sale, with Real Madrid continually linked with a move to take the Spain star back to the capital.

The 27-year-old has enjoyed another outstanding campaign, being named in the PFA Team of the Year as well as winning the top award in United’s player honours for a record fourth time.

However, Gazzetta dello Sport – as reported by Sport Witness – claims that United are prepared for any outcome over De Gea’s long-term future and have been putting feelers out for his potential replacement.

One of those targets is reported to be Roma stopper Alisson, who has been Liverpool’s top target to solve their keeper issues since last summer.

Alisson has become one of the top-rated goalkeepers in European football over the last few season and is rated around £70million .

Real Madrid and PSG are also said to be keen on the Brazilian, although reports on Tuesday claimed that the Italian giants were ready to secure the 25-year-old’s future with a new long-term contract.

However, the fact that United are even asking around about a new No.1 suggests that they must still have some slight fears over De Gea’s future at Old Trafford.

