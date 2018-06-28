Man Utd contact agent of €200m Bayern star over summer move

Manchester United have reached out to the agent of a Bayern Munich star over a possible summer move, a report claims.

Recent reports from German outlet Bild claimed that Robert Lewandowski’s agent Pini Zahavi has been offering his client around to some of Europe’s top clubs.

The likes of Chelsea, United, PSG and Real Madrid have all been mentioned as suitors for the 29-year-old – and Bild recently suggested that Bayern have named a huge asking price.

Meanwhile, Zahavi fuelled transfer speculation with his recent comments on his client.

“Robert feels he needs a change and a new challenge in his career,” Zahavi told Sport Bild.

“The managers of Bayern know about it.”

Now, France Football claim that United have reached out to Zahavi to offer his client a change of scenery this summer.

However, the report states that Mourinho will have a tough task landing the former Dortmund star, who has a contract at the Allianz Arena until 2021 with Bayern reluctant to sell.

It was recently reported that Bayern had stuck a £175m (€200m) fee on his head in a bid to deter potential suitors.

Fancy the best United news direct to your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Manchester Utd Facebook page.