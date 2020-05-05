Manchester United have reportedly made contact with the entourage of Monaco striker Wissam Ben Yedder ahead of the summer transfer window.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was tipped to sign the France international frontman 12 months ago, when he was at Sevilla, but it appears the Norwegian has renewed his interest in the prolific 29-year-old.

The Red Devils chief is in the market for a new central striker, after failing to replace Romelu Lukaku last summer, although the addition of Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho remains his top priority.

But that hasn’t stopped Solskjaer looking for a bargain option to lead the line, even though Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood and loanee Odion Ighalo have all done respectable jobs through the middle this season.

And Le10 Sport, as cited by the Daily Express, claims United have made contact with the entourage of Monaco hitman Ben Yedder in recent weeks.

The report claims they have entered talks with Ben Yedder’s agent to ‘gauge the mood and find out whether he’d be interested in making a switch’.

Ben Yedder has been prolific over the past two seasons, notching 30 goals in his final season in Spain before moving to Ligue 1 in a €40million deal last summer.

Before this season was ended prematurely in France he had notched 19 goals in 30 games and would have played a big role in France’s squad for Euro 2020.

The report adds that Ben Yedder could be available for as little as £40m after Monaco failed to qualify for European football, a price that would represent a bargain in today’s inflated market.

However, he is not the only attacking player on United’s radar ahead of what could be a busy summer of ins and outs at Old Trafford.

Victor Osimhen is also of great interest to the Red Devils, although the Lille star is also a transfer target for Liverpool, Chelsea and now Newcastle.

And long-time target Moussa Dembele is still under consideration after scoring 16 goals for Lyon this season.

Meanwhile, United are reportedly close to completing the signing of highly-rated Sunderland striker Joe Hugill, beating Tottenham and Arsenal to the youngster.

The north London duo, along with the likes of Wolves and Leeds, have all expressed a strong interest in landing the 16-year-old this summer, but the Manchester Evening News claims that United are poised to sign the teenager for £300,000. Read more…