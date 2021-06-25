Man Utd one of five in contact as €20m South American signing lined up

Manchester United are one of five European clubs to make contact with River Plate midfielder Nicolas De La Cruz, according to reports.

De La Cruz is currently on duty with Uruguay at the Copa America after impressing at club level in recent years. He has been with River Plate since 2017, after moving to Argentina from his hometown club Liverpool Montevideo.

The attacking midfielder has since been attracting interest from Europe. Reports earlier this year suggested Everton could be interested in a deal for him.

But they may face stern competition, as Man Utd have now been revealed as suitors.

According to TNT Sports journalist Sebastian Srur, United are among a five-strong chasing pack for De La Cruz, who could get a big move to Europe.

Of the contenders for his signature, Srur only mentioned United and Fiorentina by name. The duo and anonymous three other suitors have all made contact over a move.

Whoever wants De La Cruz will have to spend a decent fee. River Plate are said to be looking for an offer between €16m and €20m.

No official bids have arrived yet, but there could be developments in the coming weeks.

De La Cruz could provide new qualities to United’s midfield. Paul Pogba has been linked with an exit as his contract enters its final year. Meanwhile, Donny van de Beek has not met expectations since joining last summer.

Hence, if either leave, United could need reinforcements. But they might opt for a lower-profile name after seeing big moves like van de Beek’s not work out.

Giving someone like De la Cruz, who at 24 years old already has plenty of experience, a platform in Europe may be an intriguing route to consider.

Sancho signing close

But the main piece of business this summer for United will be to finally secure the services of long-term top target Jadon Sancho.

They pushed to sign the winger from Borussia Dortmund last summer but failed to meet the asking price. Now those demands have dropped and they are closer to finding an agreement with the Bundesliga club.

There has still been some distance between them, but things are now pointing in the right direction…

