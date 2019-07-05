Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic is set for crunch talks over his future amid interest from Italy, a report claims.

Matic moved to Old Trafford from Chelsea back in July 2017, joining for a fee of £40million and signing a three-year deal, reuniting with former boss Jose Mourinho in the process.

However, he has never really made the desired impact in Manchester despite starting well, and during the 2018-19 season his performances have come under intense scrutiny.

Now, ESPN state that the Serbia international will sit down with United chiefs soon to discuss what the club’s future plans are for him, having been linked with an exit before.

Sources have apparently told ESPN FC that Inter, who are also pursuing United forward Romelu Lukaku, have ‘indicated a willingness to offer £10million plus Belgium midfielder Radja Nainggolan for Matic’ – while their rivals Milan are also interested.

Matic is ‘keen to discuss the Italian interest with Solskjaer’ in order to ‘assess whether he has a future under the Norwegian at Old Trafford’.

Matic is expected to travel with the rest of the team to Perth for the first leg of their three week preseason tour, however his long-term future now seems under threat.

