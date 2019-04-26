Man Utd could be affected as former Chelsea striker put on transfer list in Spain

Former Chelsea striker Diego Costa has been put on the transfer list by Atletico Madrid – but boss Diego Simeone isn’t happy about it.

The centre-forward moved back to Atletico in January 2018, but not everything has gone to plan. Costa has scored just five goals in 31 La Liga appearances, and was recently hit with an eight-match suspension for abusing a referee.

That was the final straw for the Atletico hierarchy, who have had enough of the 30-year-old’s antics. According to Mundo Deportivo, club officials have decided to put him up for sale.

However, manager Simeone disagrees with the decision and still sees Costa as an integral part of his formula. Simeone has mentioned Costa in his plans for next season and would be happy for the player to see out the final two years of his contract.

The club directors have other ideas though, and want to rid themselves of Costa and his attitude problems. They know they are unlikely to be able to recoup the €66m they paid Chelsea for his return, but will try to sell him for as high a fee as possible.

PSG have been linked, as striker Edinson Cavani is no closer to a contract renewal and could be set to join Manchester United in the summer. However, the French club’s interest in Costa could spell bad news for United, as Cavani may be offered to Atletico as part of a swap deal.

In January, Burnley striker Peter Crouch suggested that Chelsea should try and re-sign Costa, claiming he would “transform” their attack.