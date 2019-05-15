Man Utd could pay huge fee to subsidise exit for £500k-a-week flop

Manchester United could be forced to take a £12million hit on Alexis Sanchez to ensure that he leaves the club this summer, a report claims.

The Chilean has failed to live up to expectations since arriving at Old Trafford in a high-profile swap deal for Henrikh Mkhitaryan in January 2018 and it’s no surprise to see United looking to offload him with his huge £425,000 a week – plus £75,000 appearance money – weighing heavy on the club.

Reports last week suggested that Alexis could find salvation back in Italy with Inter Milan pondering a move for the former Arsenal and Barcelona star. Juventus were also mentioned as potential suitors.

A report from The Sun claims that Inter are currently the ones in pole position to land Sanchez’s signature, however United would have to pay half of his £250k-a-week wages in order to facilitate that move.

They go on to claim that the Red Devils ‘would like to sell Sanchez’ but are aware that ‘his wages are a massive stumbling block’ – hence why they are now evaluating subsidising his contract or writing off a transfer fee.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to get rid of Sanchez off the wage book to help him begin his summer rebuild, and Inter could also apparently represent a possible destination for Romelu Lukaku.

