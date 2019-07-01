Man Utd could still sabotage Tottenham move for £64m midfielder

Manchester United are still reportedly in a position to hijack Tottenham’s move for Tanguy Ndombele despite Spurs agreeing a fee with Lyon for the midfielder.

The north London club and Ligue 1 giants have come to terms over a £55million deal for Ndombele, plus a further £9m in add-ons.

L’Equipe, however, claims that the France star is yet to finalise personal terms with Tottenham and that could still leave the door open United to attempt a last-ditch effort to sign the 22-year-old.

The report goes on to add that while there is currently no room in the United squad for the highly-rated midfielder, the projected sale of Pogba would leave a large hole to fill.

That would free up the wage bill at Old Trafford and allow the Red Devils to beat Spurs with a more lucrative offer for Ndombele.

Time, however, is not on United’s side – with Ndombele already being given a tour of Spurs’ training ground and there is a willingness from the player to join Tottenham if no other side emerges.

And with the Pogba saga set to play out for some time yet, that would hamper United’s hopes of beating Spurs to the punch to bring in Ndombele.

Should the Frenchman join Tottenham, he will become the club’s record signing and easily surpass the £42m Spurs paid for centre-back Davinson Sanchez back in 2017.

