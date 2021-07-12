Man Utd nearing critical juncture with major star set for ‘imminent’ decision

A major influence in the Man Utd dressing room is set to make a decision on his future ‘imminently’ amid talks of an anticipated bid from a Euro giant, per a report.

Man Utd finally saw the light at the end of the tunnel when reaching an agreement to sign long-time wing target Jadon Sancho in June. The Englishman will add both firepower and stardust to the Red Devils’ frontline, but per recent reports, he may never line up alongside Paul Pogba in the club’s colours.

French giants PSG have been speculated to be mulling an approach for the man who has always impressed with the national team.

Pogba has just one year remaining on his current deal, and PSG are reportedly confident of luring the midfielder back home.

Pogba’s agent, Mino Raiola, was said to have held early talks with PSG last week. That was followed up by a report from French outlet L’Equipe (via the Daily Mail) that stated a £51m bid could tempt Man Utd into a sale.

For their part, Man Utd are understood to wish to retain the services of the 28-year-old. However, should a new contract not be signed, a sale may be deemed inevitable.

Now, per the Sun (citing French TV station TF1), Man Utd are about to learn of Pogba’s intentions ‘imminently’.

They report that Pogba will ‘make a decision on his Manchester United future over the coming week.’

Man Utd’s desire to keep Pogba in England is once again reiterated. But per his contract status and with the fear of losing him for free in a year’s time hanging in the air, they may be forced into accepting whatever decision Pogba chooses.

Sheringham urges Man Utd to ditch Pogba

Meanwhile, treble-winner Teddy Sheringham has taken a dig at Paul Pogba and feels Manchester United would be better off without him at the club.

“It’s a funny situation, isn’t it?” he told The United Stand. “He’s got a year to go and could go on a free and go and get himself an absolute fortune – as if they don’t earn enough money now.

“I think if United or Ole got vibes that’s what he was trying to do, I’m sure he’d try to sell him now and get as much as he could for him.

“Whether that’s the right thing or the wrong thing. He’s sometimes played in midfield and sometimes been left out, but if you’re a top player you don’t get left out.”

READ MORE: Man Utd veterans still key as Solskjaer pulls up kids who ‘think they know it’